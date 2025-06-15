What's the story

Ahan Shetty, the son of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, has begun shooting for Border 2 in Pune, reported Bollywood Hungama.

The original Border was released in 1997 and starred Suniel as a soldier during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Ahan, who debuted in 2021 in Tadap, is now aiming for wider popularity and more opportunities through Border 2.