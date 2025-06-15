Suniel Shetty's son Ahan starts shooting for 'Border 2'
What's the story
Ahan Shetty, the son of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, has begun shooting for Border 2 in Pune, reported Bollywood Hungama.
The original Border was released in 1997 and starred Suniel as a soldier during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
Ahan, who debuted in 2021 in Tadap, is now aiming for wider popularity and more opportunities through Border 2.
Preparation
Ahan has been training extensively for his role
According to Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the project revealed that Ahan has been training extensively for his role in Border 2.
His preparation included physical fitness and combat skills, similar to what his father did for the first film.
The sequel is expected to explore the emotional and human aspects of war while paying tribute to the original film that made Suniel a household name.
Cast
'Border 2' will honor original storyline while introducing new characters
While plot details are still under wraps, insiders believe Border 2 will honor the original's storyline while introducing new characters and perspectives.
The film will have an ensemble cast, and Ahan will be joined by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.
It will be released next year.