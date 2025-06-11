What's the story

Zohran Mamdani, a New York State Assemblyman of Indian descent and son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, is running for mayor of New York City.

In his latest campaign video, he cleverly uses Bollywood references to connect with voters.

The video features iconic scenes from films like Amitabh Bachchan's Deewar and Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om as Mamdani emphasizes his commitment to making NYC affordable for all.