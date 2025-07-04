'Find somebody with...plenty credit cards': Philippines' jailed ex-president tells girlfriends
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his womanizing ways, is now facing a war crimes trial in The Hague that could see him imprisoned for up to 30 years. As the International Criminal Court (ICC) decides his fate, the 80-year-old has reportedly asked his many girlfriends to look for someone else. "To all his girlfriends—look for somebody else. Somebody with plenty of credit cards," his son, Congressman Paolo Duterte, who visited him at the ICC, quoted his father.
It is unclear how many girlfriends Duterte was saying goodbye to. But in the past, he has been open about his relationships, claiming to have a wife, a second wife, and at least two girlfriends. His son Paolo said he knew of "13" women in Davao City alone. However, a source close to the former president claimed there were "at least 27" women involved with him. "He [also] has lots of illegitimate children," the source told This Week in Asia.
The revelation of Duterte's numerous relationships has led to a rift in his family. Many of these women have traveled to The Hague in recent weeks, hoping to see the former president but were denied access. This has triggered a blame game among his extended family and staunch supporters. In an Instagram post, Duterte's youngest daughter, 20-year-old Veronica "Kitty," wrote that someone had been trying to get close to her father.
She called the person "audacious" and said they had "been making claims about the duties that they have performed for him," including "trying to act as his partner...to gain access and visit him to get information." She didn't say who the person was. Duterte married Elizabeth Zimmerman in 1973, but the marriage was annulled in 1998. He also had a relationship with Cielito "Honeylet" Avancena, a former beauty contestant. The 55-year-old is Duterte's common-law wife; they have one child, Kitty.
Duterte was arrested in March
Duterte was arrested in March in Manila on a warrant issued by the ICC over "crimes against humanity" that were committed during his so-called "war on drugs." The allegations against Duterte stem from his ruthless anti-drug campaign, which lasted from 2016 to 2022. According to the complaint, suspects were denied "due process under the law," and hundreds of people, including children, died as a result.