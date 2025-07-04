'Find somebody with...plenty credit cards': Philippines' jailed ex-president tells girlfriends 

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his womanizing ways, is now facing a war crimes trial in The Hague that could see him imprisoned for up to 30 years. As the International Criminal Court (ICC) decides his fate, the 80-year-old has reportedly asked his many girlfriends to look for someone else. "To all his girlfriends—look for somebody else. Somebody with plenty of credit cards," his son, Congressman Paolo Duterte, who visited him at the ICC, quoted his father.

Relationship history Trial could see Duterte sentenced up to 30 years It is unclear how many girlfriends Duterte was saying goodbye to. But in the past, he has been open about his relationships, claiming to have a wife, a second wife, and at least two girlfriends. His son Paolo said he knew of "13" women in Davao City alone. However, a source close to the former president claimed there were "at least 27" women involved with him. "He [also] has lots of illegitimate children," the source told This Week in Asia.

Family drama Women travel to Hague hoping to see Duterte The revelation of Duterte's numerous relationships has led to a rift in his family. Many of these women have traveled to The Hague in recent weeks, hoping to see the former president but were denied access. This has triggered a blame game among his extended family and staunch supporters. In an Instagram post, Duterte's youngest daughter, 20-year-old Veronica "Kitty," wrote that someone had been trying to get close to her father.

Post Duterte's relationships She called the person "audacious" and said they had "been making claims about the duties that they have performed for him," including "trying to act as his partner...to gain access and visit him to get information." She didn't say who the person was. Duterte married Elizabeth Zimmerman in 1973, but the marriage was annulled in 1998. He also had a relationship with Cielito "Honeylet" Avancena, a former beauty contestant. The 55-year-old is Duterte's common-law wife; they have one child, Kitty.