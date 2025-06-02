Venues across India, SL to host 2025 WODI World Cup
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the venues for the impending 2025 Women's ODI World Cup.
The tournament will be held between September 30 and November 2, across five venues in India and Sri Lanka.
Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Guwahati's ACA Stadium, Indore's Holkar Stadium, Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium, and Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium will host the matches.
Participating teams
Eight teams to compete in the tournament
As many as eight teams will take part in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup — India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.
The tournament will see a total of 32 matches.
As per the format, each team will play against other in a round-robin format. The top four sides will make it to the semi-finals.
Match schedule
India to play opening match in Bengaluru
India, the hosts of the tournament, will play their opening match on September 30 in Bengaluru.
As per the ICC, either Guwahati or Colombo will host the first semi-final on October 29. The second semi-final is slated for October 30 in Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, the final will be held in either Bengaluru or Colombo on November 2.
Venue allocation
Pakistan's matches likely to be in Colombo
It is understood that Pakistan will play their league matches in Colombo owing to political tensions with India.
This is part of the hybrid model mutually agreed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Pakistan Cricket Board.
Notably, India also played their 2025 Men's Champions Trophy matches in Dubai instead of Pakistan citing to the same condition.