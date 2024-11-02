Adam Driver, Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway to lead 'Paper Tiger'
A new crime-drama-thriller titled Paper Tiger is poised to create a stir in Hollywood. Directed by James Gray, the film features an all-star cast including Oscar nominee Adam Driver, Emmy and Tony winner Jeremy Strong, and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, reported Deadline. Gray is known for films such as We Own The Night, Ad Astra, and Little Odessa.
'Paper Tiger' plot and production details
Paper Tiger, written by Gray, follows two brothers who are chasing the American Dream but get caught in a web of deception. As they traverse a world riddled with corruption and violence, they are met with brutal terror from the Russian "Mafiya." This ordeal pushes their bond to the limits, bringing the possibility of betrayal. The filming will begin in the first quarter of 2025.
'Paper Tiger' cast's recent and upcoming projects
Driver, famous for Marriage Story and BlacKkKlansman, recently completed filming on Father, Mother, Sister, Brother. Strong is currently starring in Ali Abassi's drama The Apprentice and is working on Scott Cooper's upcoming Brice Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere. Hathaway is currently in post-production on David Lowery's Mother Mary and David Robert Mitchell's Flowervale Street for Warner Bros.