Summarize Simplifying... In short Adam Driver, Jeremy Strong, and Anne Hathaway are set to star in 'Paper Tiger', a drama about two brothers entangled in a dangerous world of corruption and Russian mafia.

The film, penned by Gray, is set to start shooting in early 2025.

All three actors are juggling this with other projects, including Driver's 'Father, Mother, Sister, Brother', Strong's 'The Apprentice' and Hathaway's 'Mother Mary' and 'Flowervale Street'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Paper Tiger' to star Adam Driver, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong

Adam Driver, Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway to lead 'Paper Tiger'

By Isha Sharma 12:56 pm Nov 02, 202412:56 pm

What's the story A new crime-drama-thriller titled Paper Tiger is poised to create a stir in Hollywood. Directed by James Gray, the film features an all-star cast including Oscar nominee Adam Driver, Emmy and Tony winner Jeremy Strong, and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, reported Deadline. Gray is known for films such as We Own The Night, Ad Astra, and Little Odessa.

Storyline

'Paper Tiger' plot and production details

Paper Tiger, written by Gray, follows two brothers who are chasing the American Dream but get caught in a web of deception. As they traverse a world riddled with corruption and violence, they are met with brutal terror from the Russian "Mafiya." This ordeal pushes their bond to the limits, bringing the possibility of betrayal. The filming will begin in the first quarter of 2025.

Cast highlights

'Paper Tiger' cast's recent and upcoming projects

Driver, famous for Marriage Story and BlacKkKlansman, recently completed filming on Father, Mother, Sister, Brother. Strong is currently starring in Ali Abassi's drama The Apprentice and is working on Scott Cooper's upcoming Brice Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere. Hathaway is currently in post-production on David Lowery's Mother Mary and David Robert Mitchell's Flowervale Street for Warner Bros.