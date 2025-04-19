China's humanoid robots challenge humans in half-marathon for first time
In a historic first, humanoid robots have run a half-marathon, competing alongside human runners.
The Yizhuang half-marathon in Beijing witnessed 21 humanoid robots from Chinese manufacturers like DroidVP and Noetix Robotics, take to the 21km course with thousands of runners.
The machines were also very different in size, with some being shorter than 120cm while others went up to 1.8m tall.
Preparation
Event preparation and unique robot features
Ahead of the race, some companies spent weeks testing their robots to ensure they perform at their best.
Interestingly, one company even showcased a robot that looked just like a human—with feminine features and the ability to wink and smile.
The event was a major milestone as it was the first time humanoid robots raced with humans in China.
Winners
Tiangong Ultra finished race in 2 hours and 40 minutes
Tiangong Ultra, developed by the Beijing Innovation Center of Human Robotics, was the fastest robot, completing the race in 2 hours and 40 minutes. In comparison, the men's winner finished the race in 1 hour and 2 minutes.
Tiangong Ultra's long legs and advanced algorithm mimicking human running helped it move efficiently.
However, not all robots performed smoothly. One fell just after the start and stayed down for minutes, while another crashed into a railing and toppled its handler.
Economic prospects
Robotics investment seen as potential economic growth engine
China's investment in advanced industries such as robotics is seen as a potential driver for economic growth.
However, some experts are skeptical about robots running marathons as a sign of their industrial potential.
Alan Fern, a professor of computer science at Oregon State University, said that contrary to what Beijing officials claim about needing "AI breakthroughs," the software allowing humanoid robots to run was developed over five years ago.
Expert insights
Fern's perspective on robot marathons and their implications
Fern described the half-marathon as more of a "hardware endurance demonstration," than an AI breakthrough.
He observed that Chinese companies have mostly been focused on demonstrating robots' capabilities to walk, run, dance, and do other agility tricks.
As interesting as these demonstrations are, Fern said they don't really give much insight into the robots' practical work utility or any kind of basic intelligence.