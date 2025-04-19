What's the story

In a historic first, humanoid robots have run a half-marathon, competing alongside human runners.

The Yizhuang half-marathon in Beijing witnessed 21 humanoid robots from Chinese manufacturers like DroidVP and Noetix Robotics, take to the 21km course with thousands of runners.

The machines were also very different in size, with some being shorter than 120cm while others went up to 1.8m tall.