Five tips to simplify Indian document legalizations
What's the story
Navigating through the process of document legalization in India can be complicated and tedious.
Be it for educational, personal or business purposes, having the knowledge of steps involved can save you time and effort.
In this article, we bring you five practical tips to make the legalization process easier, and get your documents authenticated in the right way, and in no time.
Document list
Understand the required documents
Before initiating the legalization process, it is important to know what documents you would require authentication for.
Typically, it is birth certificates, marriage certificates, educational degrees, and business contracts that need to be legalized.
Every document type may require specific notarization or attestation from various authorities.
Having all the required documents handy would save time in the process.
Authority check
Verify Authority Requirements
Different authorities deal with different document legalizations in India.
For example, educational documents may need verification from a university or education board before further attestation from state authorities or embassies.
Knowing which authority is responsible for what step ensures that your documents are processed without unnecessary backtracking.
Apostille option
Use apostille services when applicable
For countries that are a part of The Hague Convention, apostille stamp makes international document recognition easier without additional embassy legalization.
In India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) provides this service.
Using apostille services wherever possible, can greatly save processing time and hassle for international usage.
Time management
Plan for processing timeframes
The time taken for document legalization in India can vary widely, based on the type of document and authorities.
Some documents can take weeks for the process due to levels of required verification.
By planning ahead and considering these timelines, you can ensure that you don't miss critical deadlines for using your legalized documents internationally.
This is particularly important when the documents are to be used abroad, where timelines may be strict.
Professional help
Seek professional assistance if needed
If this sounds too much to deal with, or you're pressed for time, you can always take professional help from experts well-versed with Indian documentation.
They can guide you on what you need specifically, while also expediting certain processes with their experience of dealing with such procedures on a daily basis.