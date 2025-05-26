American charged with plot to firebomb US embassy in Israel
What's the story
Joseph Neumayer, a 28-year-old dual citizen of the United States and Germany, was arrested on Sunday at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport after being deported from Israel.
The United States Justice Department has accused him of attempting to firebomb the US Embassy in Tel Aviv.
He is also accused of making violent threats against Americans and President Donald Trump on social media platforms.
Embassy incident
Neumayer's alleged actions at US embassy in Tel Aviv
According to the Justice Department, Neumayer arrived at the US Embassy in Tel Aviv last week.
He allegedly spat on a security guard and tried to flee, leaving behind a backpack.
The backpack was later found to contain three Molotov cocktails.
Israeli police tracked him down at his hotel and arrested him.
Online threats
Neumayer's social media threats and legal consequences
The Justice Department also revealed that Neumayer had posted violent threats on social media, including a message saying, "Join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv."
His page also allegedly said, "Death to America, death to Americans," and threats to assassinate Trump.
If convicted, Neumayer could face up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.
Attorney General Pamela Bondi said he was "charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel."
Recent events
Neumayer's arrest follows fatal shooting of Israeli embassy staff
Neumayer's arrest comes just days after two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot dead in Washington, D.C.
The suspect in that case, Elias Rodriguez, allegedly shouted "Free Palestine" after the shooting.
US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is currently in Israel, meeting with senior government officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following these incidents.
FBI Director Kash Patel said, "This despicable and violent behavior will not be tolerated at home or abroad, and the FBI...will bring him to face justice."