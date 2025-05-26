11 injured in mass shooting at South Carolina beach town
What's the story
A mass shooting in Little River, South Carolina, left at least 11 people hospitalized on Sunday night.
The incident took place around 9:30pm on a mostly residential street near the Intracoastal Waterway.
Horry County Police confirmed that they were receiving reports of more victims being taken to hospitals in private vehicles but did not give the conditions of anyone injured in the shooting.
Investigation update
Authorities confirm isolated incident, no ongoing threat
Authorities have since deemed the shooting an "isolated incident" and assured there is no ongoing threat to the community.
However, they have not released any information about possible suspects or a motive behind the shooting.
The investigation is still underway with no arrests made so far.
Twitter Post
The shooting happened on a mostly residential street
🚨🇺🇸#BREAKING | UPDATE ⚠️— Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) May 26, 2025
At least 11 people shot in
on Watson Avenue in Little River, South Carolina 11 people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds story is developing. pic.twitter.com/pBY2UIa9Bi
Past incidents
Recent shooting incidents in Myrtle Beach
This incident comes just a month after a mass shooting in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
On April 27, one person was killed and 11 others were injured during the incident near Ripley's Believe It Or Not.
The deceased was identified as Jerrius Davis, an 18-year-old from Bennettsville, South Carolina.
An officer responding to the disturbance shot Davis during the altercation.