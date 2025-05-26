Russia launches war's largest air attack on Ukraine, kills 13
What's the story
Russian forces have launched their biggest aerial assault on Ukraine since the beginning of the war, firing a total of 367 drones and missiles.
The attack has left 13 people dead, including three children, in Zhytomyr.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the United States to condemn these attacks and impose further sanctions against Russia.
Defense efforts
Ukraine downed majority of attacking drones, missiles
Ukraine's air force managed to shoot down 266 drones and 45 missiles.
The assault caused damage across several regional centers, including Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Ternopil.
Kyiv was also targeted with drone strikes, injuring 11 people, but no deaths were reported in the capital city.
It was the largest attack of the war in terms of weapons fired, even though other strikes have resulted in more casualties.
Continued aggression
Second major attack on Kyiv in 2 days
This was also the second major assault on Kyiv in two days. On Friday evening, Russia had launched a similar barrage of drones and ballistic missiles at the city.
In Kharkiv, drones hit three districts, injuring three people and damaging high-rise apartment blocks.
In Mykolaiv, a drone strike killed a 77-year-old man and injured five others, the regional governor said.
Defense response
Russia's air defense units intercept Ukrainian drones
Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that its air defense units had intercepted or destroyed 95 Ukrainian drones in four hours.
Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also reported that 12 Ukrainian drones were intercepted on their way to the capital.
The attack comes as Ukraine and Russia prepare for the final day of a prisoner swap involving 1,000 people from each side.
Diplomatic challenges
Ceasefire efforts falter amid ongoing conflict
Ukraine and its European allies have been pushing for a 30-day ceasefire as a first step toward ending the three-year war.
However, their efforts were dealt a blow when Donald Trump refused to impose further sanctions on Moscow for not agreeing to an immediate pause in fighting.
On May 8, Trump stated that the US would join partners in imposing "further sanctions" if Russia did not agree to an unconditional ceasefire.
Despite frequent threats, Trump has never imposed additional sanctions.