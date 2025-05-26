Trump calls Putin 'crazy' after Russia's largest attack on Ukraine
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has slammed both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a recent social media post.
He accused Zelenskyy of making things worse with his statements, saying, "Everything out of his (Zelenskyy's) mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop."
At the same time, he called Putin "absolutely CRAZY," blaming him for the needless killing of civilians in Ukraine.
Conflict blame
Trump blames Biden for Ukraine conflict
Trump also blamed former US President Joe Biden for mishandling the situation, claiming that if he were still in office, the war wouldn't have started.
He said, "This is Zelenskyy's, Putin's, and Biden's War, not 'Trump's,' I am only helping to put out the big and early fires, that have been started through gross incompetence and hatred," and "This is a war that would have never started if I were president."
Sanctions possibility
Trump hints at possible sanctions against Russia
Trump's comments came after Zelenskyy criticized the US for its silence on Russia's largest air raid in three years. He called for new sanctions against Russia in response to these attacks.
"Every such terrorist Russian strike is reason enough for new sanctions against Russia," he said.
Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy for Ukraine, also condemned the attacks but did not mention Putin or Russia directly.
International response
EU officials call for stronger pressure on Russia
European Union officials have also joined in condemning the attacks. The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, called for "the strongest international pressure on Russia to stop this war."
The Netherlands will deliver the final F-16 fighter jet of 24 promised to Ukraine on Monday, according to Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, who promised this on a Dutch television talk show on Sunday.
Prisoner exchange
Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap amid ongoing conflict
Despite the ongoing conflict, both countries completed their largest prisoner swap since February 2022.
Each side exchanged 1,000 captured soldiers and civilian prisoners.
Just hours after the prisoner swap started, Russia fired 367 drones and missiles on Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv, resulting in at least 13 deaths across the country.
According to Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, it was the largest single attack by Russia in the more than three-year-long war.