What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has slammed both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a recent social media post.

He accused Zelenskyy of making things worse with his statements, saying, "Everything out of his (Zelenskyy's) mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop."

At the same time, he called Putin "absolutely CRAZY," blaming him for the needless killing of civilians in Ukraine.