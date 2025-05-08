How to customize YouTube notifications on Android
What's the story
YouTube's Android app gives users the flexibility to customize their notification preferences, so they get updates that matter the most.
With customized notifications, you can manage the alerts for new videos, comments, and live streams without being bombarded with unnecessary pings.
Here, we have the details on how you can easily adjust these settings within the app and enhance your viewing experience.
Settings access
Accessing notification settings
To start customizing notifications, open the YouTube app and tap on your profile picture at the top right corner.
Now, head over to 'Settings' and tap on 'Notifications'. Here, you'll be able to see all the available notification options.
By entering this menu, you can start tailoring which alerts you want to receive according to your preference.
Subscription alerts
Managing subscriptions alerts
Within the notifications settings, you get control over subscription alerts. You can decide whether you want to be notified for all channels you're subscribed to or just some of them.
For this, tap on "Subscriptions" under the notifications menu and toggle the settings as per your preference.
This way, you will be notified only about the content of channels you are most interested in.
Activity alerts
Adjusting activity notifications
Activity notifications keep users updated about interactions, like, or comment on their videos/posts.
In the same notification settings menu, look for "Activity" options where you can enable or disable these alerts.
Adjusting these settings helps in managing engagement with other users, while keeping unnecessary distractions at bay.
Live stream updates
Customizing live stream updates
For those who like to watch live streams, YouTube lets you customize live stream notifications as well.
Under "Live Streams," pick if you'd want updates when a channel goes live or would prefer not getting them at all.
This capability comes especially handy for remaining connected with real-time content without missing out on important broadcasts from favorite creators.
Email preferences
Controlling email notifications
YouTube not only sends in-app alerts but also emails notifications about various activities and updates related to your account.
You can manage these email notifications under the same settings page by navigating to the "Email" section.
Here, toggle categories like product updates or personalized recommendations on or off to keep your inbox organized the way you prefer.