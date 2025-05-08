Google Maps now scans your iPhone screenshots to save locations
What's the story
Google Maps has introduced a new feature which is aimed at iPhone users. The innovative tool scans screenshots to detect and save locations right within the app.
The update comes particularly handy for those who frequently find interesting places or restaurants while scrolling through social media posts and want to remember them easily.
With this feature, all you need is a screenshot for Google Maps to automatically detect and save the location on your map.
Functionality
How does the feature work?
The new Google Maps feature leverages Gemini to analyze screenshots on iPhones, and automatically identify locations.
This makes it easier to save or remember places you have discovered online.
Earlier, you had to manually search for a particular screenshot on Google Maps, and enter the name of the location to get directions.
Now, this job is done by Google Maps itself with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).
Instructions
Steps to use the feature
To use this new feature, make sure Google Maps on your iPhone is updated to the latest version.
Then, open Google Maps and head over to the "You" tab.
Here, you'll see a new private list called "Screenshots." Clicking on it will prompt a demo from Google explaining how this feature works.
If you have screenshots with names and addresses of places, upload them for Google Maps to detect.
Detection
Google Maps will provide a list of locations
Once the screenshots are uploaded, Google Maps will automatically detect the location and list out the places found in the screenshot.
A "Review" interface will then pop up where you can save these locations to your Screenshots list.
There's also an optional "Auto Scan" feature that scans all screenshots on your device with locations and presents them in the Review interface. But it needs access to all photos on the device.