What's the story

The Indian government is considering the imposition of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on large-ticket Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.

According to a report by NDTV Profit, this fee would affect transactions worth ₹3,000 and above. Currently, small-ticket transactions are not covered under MDR.

The Payments Council of India had earlier requested the Centre to reconsider its zero MDR policy for UPI payments.