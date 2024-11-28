Summarize Simplifying... In short Tabu, a celebrated actor, is set to make her debut in the fifth episode of 'Dune: Prophecy', a series that debuted in India on November 18.

The show, set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides's rise, follows two Harkonnen sisters battling forces to secure humanity's future.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Tabu's grand entry as Sister Francesca, despite some expressing disappointment at her late appearance in the six-episode series. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Dune: Prophecy' is available on JioCinema

When will Tabu appear in 'Dune: Prophecy'? Actor finally reveals

By Isha Sharma 10:10 am Nov 28, 202410:10 am

What's the story Celebrated actor Tabu is all set to make her much-anticipated debut in Dune: Prophecy, a prequel spin-off of Denis Villeneuve's successful sci-fi franchise. The actor recently took to Instagram to announce that she will enter the weekly episodic show on December 15 (on HBO Max) and December 16 (on JioCinema). Sharing a picture of herself as Sister Francesca, she wrote, "Prepare for a new Sister to show her strength."

Mixed reactions

Fans expressed excitement and disappointment over Tabu's late entry

The announcement of Tabu's debut in Dune: Prophecy has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans. Many expressed their excitement, with comments such as "Can't wait" and "I can't wait to whistle when you make your grand entry as Sister Francesca!" However, some were disappointed that she will be entering the show only in its fifth episode. "Wait? On episode 5??? Seriously?" one user commented. Another pointed out, "That is way too late."

Show synopsis

'Dune: Prophecy' explores the future of humankind

Dune: Prophecy, which debuted in India on November 18, takes place 10,000 years before Paul Atreides's (Timothée Chalamet) rise. The series follows two Harkonnen sisters as they fight against forces threatening humanity's future and form the legendary sect called the Bene Gesserit. It has six episodes in total.