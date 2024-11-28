When will Tabu appear in 'Dune: Prophecy'? Actor finally reveals
Celebrated actor Tabu is all set to make her much-anticipated debut in Dune: Prophecy, a prequel spin-off of Denis Villeneuve's successful sci-fi franchise. The actor recently took to Instagram to announce that she will enter the weekly episodic show on December 15 (on HBO Max) and December 16 (on JioCinema). Sharing a picture of herself as Sister Francesca, she wrote, "Prepare for a new Sister to show her strength."
Fans expressed excitement and disappointment over Tabu's late entry
The announcement of Tabu's debut in Dune: Prophecy has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans. Many expressed their excitement, with comments such as "Can't wait" and "I can't wait to whistle when you make your grand entry as Sister Francesca!" However, some were disappointed that she will be entering the show only in its fifth episode. "Wait? On episode 5??? Seriously?" one user commented. Another pointed out, "That is way too late."
'Dune: Prophecy' explores the future of humankind
Dune: Prophecy, which debuted in India on November 18, takes place 10,000 years before Paul Atreides's (Timothée Chalamet) rise. The series follows two Harkonnen sisters as they fight against forces threatening humanity's future and form the legendary sect called the Bene Gesserit. It has six episodes in total.