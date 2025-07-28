These Ken Burns documentaries will make you see America differently

Ken Burns has carved a niche for himself as a documentary filmmaker with his signature style and a penchant for delving deeper into the American psyche. His documentaries have been a treat for audiences with their rich storytelling and insightful perspectives. Here are five iconic Burns documentaries that have made a lasting impact on audiences and shed light on various elements of American culture and history.

Historical insight 'The Civil War': A landmark series The Civil War is one of Burns's best works, providing an in-depth look into the American Civil War. The nine-part series, which came out in 1990, combines photographs, letters, and expert commentary to give a complete picture of the conflict. The unique narrative style of the documentary has been lauded for bringing history alive, making it relatable to a wide audience.

Cultural exploration 'Baseball': America's pastime explored In Baseball, Burns takes a deep dive into America's favorite pastime. This nine-part series spans over a century of baseball's evolution, marking its cultural significance and the way it shaped society. Through interviews with players, historians, and fans, the documentary captures the essence of baseball as more than just a sport but something that's an integral part of American identity.

Musical heritage 'Jazz': A musical journey Jazz is another must-watch documentary by Burns that details the evolution and impact of jazz music in America. Spread across 10 episodes, the series follows jazz from its birthplace in New Orleans to its universal reach. With performances and commentary from iconic musicians, Jazz pays homage to the genre's creativity while also looking at how it contributed to social change.

Natural wonders 'The National Parks: America's Best Idea' This six-part series celebrates the beauty and importance of America's national parks. With breathtaking visuals and tales from history, Burns highlights how these places of natural beauty were saved for the coming generations. The documentary focuses on the conservation efforts, while also celebrating the diverse landscapes that make up these prized possessions of America.