Convicted fraudster dupes employees, suppliers with fake UK music festival

The festival that never was. A three-day music festival, Monmouth Rising , planned for August 2025 in Monmouth, Wales, has been exposed as an elaborate hoax. The event promised performances by Hollywood stars and Glastonbury Festival headliners like The Killers, Pulp, Def Leppard, Wet Leg and The Libertines. However, BBC News has revealed that the festival was a fraudulent scheme devised by a man named James Kenny (47) from his mother's kitchen. Here's what happened.

Fraud details Publicized as world's 1st hydrogen-powered music festival Kenny, a bar manager with experience managing hotels and a nightclub, had claimed that the supposedly large-scale event would be the world's first hydrogen-powered music festival. He assured employees and suppliers of financial backing from investors, including John Vincent, co-founder of restaurant chain Leon. However, many soon began to doubt the authenticity of these claims as deposits for bands were not paid, and license applications were never made. A former employee said, "It was a festival made of paper."

Festival inconsistencies Series of never-ending lies and fake promises Kenny had promised a live broadcast of the festival on BBC Radio Wales, detailed site maps allegedly designed with software used for the Paris Olympics, and a cannon firing bacon butties into the campsite. All these claims were later found to be untrue. Employees were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements before Audio Maze Ltd created a soundtrack for the festival's advertisement, supposedly voiced by actor Idris Elba, who was also supposed to DJ at the event.

Fraud Elba's agent declined the actor's association with Kenny Elba's agent clarified that there is "no record of Idris doing anything for [Kenny]." Music producer Chris Whitehouse, who leads Audio Maze Ltd, hasn't been paid and has initiated court proceedings against Kenny for breach of contract. "Various suppliers also told us they provided thousands of pounds worth of work and were promised thousands more," the BBC reported. Kenny also claimed that "an economic impact assessment from the Welsh government showed the festival would bring £28.9m into the area."

Forged documents 'Like a toxic relationship' Kenny allegedly promised Genevieve Barker, an events specialist, a lucrative salary, a pension, and private dental and healthcare cover. However, after starting work for Kenny, she described it as "a toxic relationship." BBC Wales discovered that the money Kenny was promising to his employees was a £90,000 cash advance known as invoice funding, which was turned down because it failed due diligence checks. Moreover, the Welsh government denied conducting any economic impact assessment.

Remorse Kenny promises to 'repay' everyone In March, Kenny revealed on social media that the festival was canceled, but he hoped it would happen next year. He added that all ticket holders and vendors would receive refunds. However, several traders told the BBC that they haven't received their deposits yet. Kenny told the outlet that his "sole motivation was to create something meaningful," and he is repentant and willing to "repay" everyone who has been affected.

Criminal history Kenny has a previous conviction for fraud Kenny has a past conviction for fraud in 2008 when he forged his wife's signature to obtain a mortgage payment of £15,000. When BBC Wales tracked him down, he claimed that Monmouth Rising was real and that he spent a year working on it. He refused to disclose his current location or answer questions about the alleged forgeries. He added he was "truly sorry" for those who lost their money.