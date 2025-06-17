These Indian batters hammered 1,000-plus Test runs in England
England has always been a tough place for overseas batters particularly in Test cricket.
The Dukes ball tends to favor swing bowlers and if the conditions are overcast, the challenge for batters gets even tougher.
However, some Indian batters have managed to pull off some memorable performances on English soil over the years.
As Team India gears up for another clash with England, let's take a look at the Indian players with 1,000-plus Test runs on England soil.
#1
Sachin Tendulkar - 1,575 runs
Sachin Tendulkar leads the list of Indian batsmen with the most runs on English soil.
He scored a whopping 1,575 runs in 30 innings against England and that too at a terrific average of 54.31, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Tendulkar also holds the record for India's third-highest individual Test score in England with a brilliant knock of 193 off 330 balls during the Leeds Test in 2002.
Overall, he slammed four centuries and eight half-centuries in the nation.
#2
Rahul Dravid - 1,376 runs
Rahul Dravid follows Tendulkar with an impressive tally of 1,376 runs across 23 innings between 1996 and 2011.
He averaged 68.80 in England, his best in a country other than India (10-plus matches).
He scored six centuries and four fifties in England as no other Indian owns even five Test tons in the nation.
Three of Dravid's tons came in his final tour of England, in 2011.
#3
Sunil Gavaskar - 1,152 runs
Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was the first Indian to breach the 1,000-run mark on England soil.
He overall tallied 1,152 runs across 28 innings in England at a decent average of 41.14.
His tally includes two centuries and eight half-centuries.
Notably, Gavaskar continues to own the highest indviudual score in the fourth innings on English soil, having played a 221-run knock in the 1979 Oval Test.
#4
Virat Kohli - 1,096 runs
Virat Kohli, who recently announced his Test retirement, was the last Indian to touch this landmark.
Across 17 matches on English soil, Kohli bagged 1,096 runs from 33 innings at 33.21. He owns two tons and 5 fifties.
In his first tour of England in 2014, Kohli struggled scoring 134 runs from 10 innings at 13.4.
In 2018, Kohli fought back and smashed 593 runs at 59.30 (100s: 2, 50s: 3).