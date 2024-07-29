In short Simplifying... In short Google India is set to launch its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel 9 series, on August 14.

The series, powered by Google's new Tensor G4 chip, will offer advanced AI features and security updates for seven years.

The base model will have a 6.3-inch display, dual rear cameras, and 12GB of RAM, while the premium Pro variants will feature a triple camera setup and 16GB of RAM.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be powered by Tensor G4 chip

Google India's first foldable smartphone to launch on August 14

By Akash Pandey 05:37 pm Jul 29, 202405:37 pm

What's the story Google is set to launch its Pixel 9 series in India on August 14, as revealed by a new microsite on Flipkart. The upcoming lineup is expected to include four models, likely to be called Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The promotional image displayed on Flipkart has also confirmed the arrival of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It will be Google's first foldable smartphone to debut in the Indian market.

Event details

Global unveiling at 'Made by Google' event on August 13

The official unveiling of the Pixel 9 series will occur during the 'Made By Google' event, slated for August 13, at 10:30pm IST. Although Google has only offered a preview of its forthcoming devices, detailed specifications have already surfaced courtesy of numerous leaks. The standard Pixel 9 will feature a 6.3-inch display and will be available in four colors. It will have rounded corners, a matte finish on the back, and flat, polished metal edges.

Higher variants

What to expect from Pro variants?

The more premium variant, the Pixel 9 Pro, is expected to sport a similar-sized display as the base Pixel 9 model. The new top-tier model, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, will feature a 6.8-inch screen. Both these models are said to share the same color options as the base model but will have a triple camera setup on the back. The regular Pixel 9 will have dual rear cameras.

Camera resolution

Take a look at the expected camera specs

Google is anticipated to equip the base Pixel 9 with a 50MP wide and a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 9 Pro variants are expected to have a 50MP main, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto snapper, along with a 42MP selfie camera. The foldable model, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, might feature a 48MP main, a 10.5MP ultra-wide, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens, and a front-facing camera of resolution of about 10MP.

Hardware

Tensor G4 chip will be at the helm

All models in the Pixel 9 series are expected to be powered by Google's new Tensor G4 chip, promising consistent performance and advanced AI capabilities. The base Pixel 9 will reportedly come with 12GB of RAM. In contrast, the Pro models, including the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, are expected to be equipped with a higher memory capacity of 16GB of RAM.

AI and security

Pixel 9 series to offer advanced AI features and security

The Pixel 9 series is said to be loaded with advanced AI features including Gemini AI and Circle to Search. Google is also expected to provide seven years of security updates for the Pixel 9 series, ensuring long-term protection against malware and phishing attacks. Additionally, the Emergency SOS feature will offer real-time alerts for nearby fires and floods, enhancing user safety.