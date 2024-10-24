Summarize Simplifying... In short At the BRICS Summit, India's Foreign Minister, Jaishankar, advocated for reforms in the United Nations Security Council and multilateral development banks, calling them outdated.

He proposed democratizing the global economy by creating more production hubs and correcting colonial-era distortions.

Jaishankar was speaking at the 16th BRICS Summit

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:51 pm Oct 24, 202405:51 pm

What's the story Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has called for major reforms in global institutions, stressing the need for a more equitable world order. He was speaking at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of peace, he said "this is not an era of war." He highlighted the need to strengthen and expand independent platforms for the Global South.

UNSC reform

Jaishankar advocates for UNSC expansion

Jaishankar pushed for expanding the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by adding more permanent and non-permanent members. This proposal is in line with India's long-standing dream of getting a permanent seat at the UNSC, a move backed by the US, UK, Russia, and France. He also slammed outdated procedures at multilateral development banks, asking them to reform just like the UN.

Economic democratization

Jaishankar proposes democratization of global economy

The foreign minister proposed democratizing the global economy by creating more production hubs to ensure resilient supply chains. He stressed the need to correct colonial-era distortions in global infrastructure to enhance connectivity and logistics. As examples of sharing experiences and new initiatives, he cited Indian initiatives like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Gati Shakti infrastructure.

Conflict resolution

Jaishankar addresses international conflicts, terrorism

Addressing international conflicts, Jaishankar reiterated India's stance on a two-state solution for West Asia's ongoing issues. He expressed concern over potential conflict escalation in regions like Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Israel. The foreign minister emphasized that "international law should be adhered to, without exception," and called for zero tolerance for terrorism. The summit included discussions on multilateralism, counter-terrorism, economic growth, sustainable development and Global South concerns.