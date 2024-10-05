MKBHD's wallpaper app Panels now comes with fewer ads
Marques Brownlee's (MKBHD) wallpaper app, Panels, has undergone its first significant update following user feedback regarding its pricing and advertisement structure. The update was announced via the Panels account on X. It introduces changes that allow free users to download high-resolution images after viewing a single ad. This is a departure from the previous requirement of watching two ads for standard-definition wallpapers.
Ad requirement for standard-definition images removed
The update to Panels also eliminates the need for free users to view ads before downloading standard-definition images. This change is in response to user feedback and aims to improve the user experience. Previously, a subscription costing $11.99 per month or $49.99 per year was necessary for accessing full-resolution images on the app.
Panels revamps explore page, adds new art
In addition to the ad changes, Panels has also revamped its explore page by removing ads and adding new art. This page is a hub for users to discover and download new wallpapers. The update aims to enhance user experience by providing a more streamlined as well as enjoyable browsing process.
Panels Plus subscription pricing remains unchanged
Despite the changes made in the update, the cost of the Panels Plus subscription remains unchanged. This decision aligns with MKBHD's previous statement: "It's our own personal challenge to work to deliver that kind of value for the premium version." The update primarily focuses on improving accessibility and user experience for free users while maintaining value for premium subscribers.