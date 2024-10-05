Summarize Simplifying... In short MKBHD's wallpaper app, Panels, has updated to reduce ads and improve user experience.

Free users no longer need to view ads before downloading standard-definition images, and the explore page has been revamped with new art and no ads.

However, the cost for the premium Panels Plus subscription remains the same. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Panels is now more user-friendly

MKBHD's wallpaper app Panels now comes with fewer ads

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:15 pm Oct 05, 202406:15 pm

What's the story Marques Brownlee's (MKBHD) wallpaper app, Panels, has undergone its first significant update following user feedback regarding its pricing and advertisement structure. The update was announced via the Panels account on X. It introduces changes that allow free users to download high-resolution images after viewing a single ad. This is a departure from the previous requirement of watching two ads for standard-definition wallpapers.

Ad changes

Ad requirement for standard-definition images removed

The update to Panels also eliminates the need for free users to view ads before downloading standard-definition images. This change is in response to user feedback and aims to improve the user experience. Previously, a subscription costing $11.99 per month or $49.99 per year was necessary for accessing full-resolution images on the app.

Explore update

Panels revamps explore page, adds new art

In addition to the ad changes, Panels has also revamped its explore page by removing ads and adding new art. This page is a hub for users to discover and download new wallpapers. The update aims to enhance user experience by providing a more streamlined as well as enjoyable browsing process.

Subscription cost

Panels Plus subscription pricing remains unchanged

Despite the changes made in the update, the cost of the Panels Plus subscription remains unchanged. This decision aligns with MKBHD's previous statement: "It's our own personal challenge to work to deliver that kind of value for the premium version." The update primarily focuses on improving accessibility and user experience for free users while maintaining value for premium subscribers.