A New Zealand woman was sentenced to two months in jail for overfeeding her dog, Nuggi, leading to his death.

Despite the SPCA's efforts to help Nuggi lose weight, he died from a liver hemorrhage, with an autopsy revealing liver disease and Cushing's disease.

The woman's neglect, which included feeding Nuggi eight to 10 pieces of chicken daily and insufficient exercise, was criticized as unacceptable, highlighting the importance of a balanced diet and regular exercise for pets.

New Zealand woman jailed for overfeeding dog to death

By Simran Jeet 04:10 pm Jul 29, 202404:10 pm

What's the story A New Zealand woman has been sentenced to two months in prison for overfeeding her dog, Nuggi, leading to its death. The Royal New Zealand Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) reported that animal control officers discovered the obese dog during a search warrant execution at her residence in October 2021. Several dogs were seized from the property and transported to an Auckland animal shelter, including Nuggi who had difficulty walking due to his excessive weight.

Health issues

Upon examination, Nuggi weighed a staggering 53.7kg, with his fat layers so thick that it was impossible to hear his heartbeat with a stethoscope. The dog also suffered from conjunctivitis, overgrown nails, multiple skin tags and had difficulty moving and breathing due to his weight. His legs appeared to be collapsing under the strain of supporting his body's excessive weight, causing him to stop three times within a 10-meter distance to catch his breath.

SPCA statement

SPCA Chief Executive Todd Westwood referred to Nuggi as "one of the most obese animals" the organization had ever encountered. He expressed his heartbreak over seeing a helpless animal severely overfed, stating that it was just as distressing as witnessing underweight, starved or malnourished animals. The vet concluded that due to his excessive weight, Nuggi would have experienced "severe long-term discomfort and stress."

Tragic end

While under SPCA care, Nuggi managed to lose 8.9kg but died suddenly from an acute hemorrhage caused by a ruptured mass in his liver. An autopsy revealed further health complications including liver disease and Cushing's disease. The woman admitted to feeding her pet eight to 10 pieces of chicken daily, in addition to dog biscuits, and claimed she exercised Nuggi by walking him or letting him spend time outside her property.

Balanced diet

Mr. Westwood criticized the owner's behavior as "unacceptable." He emphasized that responsible pet ownership involves not only providing a nutritious and balanced diet but also ensuring regular exercise for the pet. This neglect led to the pet becoming excessively overweight, which is detrimental to its health and well-being. The woman received a two-month jail sentence, was ordered to pay reparations, and was banned from owning dogs for 12 months.