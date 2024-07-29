In short Simplifying... In short A groundbreaking dual kidney transplant using a robot was successfully performed in Ohio.

The robotic technique, which allows for precise work in small spaces through a single small incision, enhances the functionality of the donor kidneys, providing more than 100% functionality.

As technology advances, Cleveland Clinic expects to perform more of these minimally invasive, robot-assisted surgeries, promising less pain and quicker recovery for patients. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Groundbreaking robot-assisted dual kidney transplant successful in Ohio

By Simran Jeet 03:09 pm Jul 29, 202403:09 pm

What's the story Joanne Kukula, a 70-year-old woman from Ohio, has made medical history by becoming the first person in the United States to undergo a robot-assisted dual kidney transplant. The innovative procedure took place at the Cleveland Clinic in March 2024 and was deemed successful with Kukula recovering swiftly. Kukula shared that her experience went well and that she experienced minimal pain from the incisions.

Technological triumph

Robotic surgical system revolutionizes kidney transplants

The surgery was unique as it utilized a robotic surgical system to implant two kidneys from a single deceased donor. This novel approach aims to extend the use of marginally effective kidneys from expanded criteria donors who would otherwise be ineligible. Dr. Mohamed Eltemamy, who performed the procedure using an advanced multiport robot, stated that this technique offers more flexibility than traditional surgery.

Surgical innovation

Advantages of robotic technique in kidney transplants

Eltemamy explained that the robotic technique allows for magnified 3DHD vision, articulation at the tips of the instruments exceeding human wrist range, and better ergonomics. It also enables work in small spaces. Eltemamy highlighted the minimally invasive nature of the procedure, explaining that instead of making two incisions or a large midline incision, they can place the kidneys on both sides of the torso through a single small incision.

Functional boost

Dual kidney transplant enhances donor kidney functionality

Dr. Alvin Wee, program director at Cleveland Clinic's Kidney Transplant Program, explained the benefits of this approach. He stated that sometimes a single donor kidney may not have enough functionality. Wee emphasized the potential of dual kidney transplants to increase organ functionality, noting that they request both donor kidneys, which together can provide more than 100% functionality.

Future forecast

Robotic surgeries expected to rise at Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic's Kidney Transplant Program performs over 300 transplants annually, with approximately 10% carried out robotically. This percentage is expected to increase as the technology becomes more available and affordable due to ongoing advancements. According to Wee, robot-guided surgery primarily involves one small incision, resulting in less pain and a quicker recovery for patients than traditional surgeries.