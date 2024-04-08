Next Article

Fresh iPad Air and Pro models are expected

Apple's iPad launch set for second week of May

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Apr 08, 202412:05 am

What's the story Apple is preparing to launch new models of the iPad Air and Pro in the second week of May, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman states that the launch is likely to occur during the week of May 6. He also noted that Apple's retail outlets are gearing up to display new product marketing goods later that week, indicating an imminent product release.

Pro upgrades

iPad Pro models to feature M3 chip, OLED display

Apple is expected to introduce two updated iPad Pro models. These devices are predicted to be equipped with the M3 chip and OLED displays. The new models will reportedly have a slimmer casing with reduced bezels and offer a matte screen option. Additional features may include a front camera designed for landscape orientation, various design modifications, and potentially MagSafe wireless charging. Gurman notes that there will be some price hike on both models.

New iPad Air

Apple to debut new iPad Air model

Apple is also reportedly planning to launch two new iPad Air models. These versions are expected to be powered by the M2 chip and feature a landscape-oriented front camera. Notably, one of these models could mark the debut of the first-ever 12.9-inch iPad Air. This anticipated release further expands Apple's product range, offering consumers more options in terms of size and functionality.

Accessories

Updated Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil also expected

The upcoming product range from Apple is also expected to include an updated Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. This accessory is said to feature an aluminum enclosure, a larger trackpad, as well as other design enhancements. Additionally, a new iteration of the Apple Pencil is rumored to be part of this launch. The stylus might introduce a new "squeeze" gesture for some functions and could potentially support visionOS in the future.