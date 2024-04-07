Next Article

Free Fire MAX codes for April 7: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 09:24 am Apr 07, 202409:24 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ has introduced a fresh batch of redeem codes, enabling players to acquire complimentary rewards like in-game weapons, skins, characters, and additional aids to conquer challenging stages. Remember, each code is single-use and will not activate if it's invalid or expired. Typically, these codes remain active for 12 to 18 hours, emphasizing the importance of swift action to redeem them promptly.

List

Check out today's codes

Redeeming these codes presents a fantastic opportunity for players to elevate their gameplay, without resorting to real transactions for in-game acquisitions. FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W, FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6, FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A, FU6L2D8I7J9R4E0Y. FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V, FK9Z3LFTY6FR4C0B, FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M, FOTRYH5R6YE56IZJ. FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX, FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL, FZ8H2E3R6T5W1U7Q, FIFJ0S4D6C9L8Y2K. FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF, FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE, FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ, FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH.

Redemption process

How to unlock in-game items?

To utilize Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players must navigate to the official rewards redemption page and log in using their account credentials. Once logged in, they should input the redeem code into the specified field and click the "Confirm" button. If the code is valid and operational, the rewards will be credited to their account within 24 hours.