More details about the devices in the lineup are still awaited

Realme teases launch of new smartphone series in India

By Akash Pandey 06:18 pm Apr 06, 202406:18 pm

What's the story Realme, a prominent smartphone manufacturer, has teased the launch of a new smartphone series in India. This announcement follows closely after the recent release of the Realme 12X 5G in the country. The company's teaser emphasizes the camera capabilities and performance of the upcoming device, although more specific details are yet to be revealed. Let us take a look.

New series

Speculations surrounding the new smartphone series

Tipster Paras Guglani has suggested that this new series could mark the introduction of Realme's Note lineup in India. The Note 50, which was recently launched in the Philippines, is the first smartphone under this branding. It features a 6.74-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It measures 7.9mm in thickness and weighs 186g.

Note specifications

Realme Note 50: A look at the specifications

The Note 50 is powered by an Unisoc T612 chip and comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a robust 5,000mAh battery. It operates on Realme UI T based on Android 13 Go. The device features a 5MP front camera and a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP primary lens. Rumors suggest that the upcoming new series could offer budget-friendly smartphones for Indian consumers.

GT specs

Teaser also hints at Realme GT6

Realme's teaser video has also sparked speculation about imminent unveiling of Realme GT6. The device was recently spotted on various certification websites including Geekbench, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). According to these listings, the Realme GT6 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, mated with up to 16GB of RAM, and feature a high-resolution 50MP primary camera. It will run on Android 14 and may house a 120W, 5,500mAh battery.