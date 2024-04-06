Next Article

Nothing set to launch two new earbuds on April 18

By Akash Pandey 06:00 pm Apr 06, 202406:00 pm

What's the story London-based Nothing has announced the launch of two new earbud models on April 18. The company revealed the news of the upcoming debut of next-gen Nothing Ear and Ear (a) via its X handle. This announcement follows closely after its recent release of a budget smartphone, Phone (2a) which was also named with an 'a' suffix. Interestingly, the 'a' branding is now going beyond smartphones.

Revamped naming strategy

Nothing has described the upcoming earbuds as the "pinnacle of three years of design and innovation." The company is introducing the new products as a significant turning point in its journey. The firm has decided to revamp its naming strategy, moving away from numerical iterations. Instead, it is removing numbers from its product names to "highlight the product and its unique user experience."

Design details of new earbuds still under wraps

Despite the announcement, it remains uncertain what design modifications these new earbuds will feature. So far, Nothing has only shared a teaser image that appears to show the stem of a sole white earbud. The company's move toward simplification is in response to the growing number of products it releases annually. More information about these new offerings will be gradually unveiled through teasers leading up to the launch.

Pricing expectations for Nothing's new earbuds

The Nothing Ear is expected to be the successor of the Ear (2) and may carry a similar price tag—around ₹10,000. Conversely, the Ear (a) is anticipated to be a more budget-friendly option in its lineup, akin to the Phone (2a). As per Nothing's mission statement, it aims to provide "premium for everyone that isn't about market price, but user preference."