HMD Skyline set to revive Nokia Lumia 920's iconic design

By Akash Pandey 05:10 pm Jun 09, 202405:10 pm

What's the story HMD Global, the company behind Nokia smartphones, is set to reintroduce the iconic design of the Nokia Lumia 920 in its latest product, the HMD Skyline. This decision follows its recent successful revival of the classic Nokia 3210 smartphone. The first renders of this new model were released by user @smashx60_ on X, showcasing a design that echoes the Fabula language first seen in the Nokia N9.

Skyline will combine modern specs with classic design

The HMD Skyline, while reminiscent of the Lumia 920 in design, boasts modern specifications. It will include an under-display fingerprint reader and stereo speakers. The device is reported to feature a Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will be IP67-rated for dust and water resistance. The bright yellow color scheme of the Skyline is a clear homage to its Lumia predecessor.

The Skyline is expected to feature a triple-camera system on its rear, including a 108MP main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and either a macro or depth shooter. Up front, a 32MP camera will cater to selfie enthusiasts. It will use Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a mid-range chipset. Powering the device will be a 4,900mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. On the software front, it is expected to come pre-installed with Android 14.

Pricing and availability of Skyline

The HMD Skyline is anticipated to retail at €520 (nearly ₹46,900) for the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The launch of the device is reportedly slated for July. It might also debut in the Indian market.