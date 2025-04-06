Chewing gum for an hour exposes you to 250,000 microplastics
What's the story
A recent study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials has revealed a shocking link between chewing gum and microplastic exposure.
The research found that chewing on a single piece of chewing gum for just one hour can expose you to over 250,000 microplastic particles.
The finding adds another dimension to existing concerns over microplastic pollution and emphasizes the need for natural, biodegradable alternatives to traditional chewing gum.
Plastic breakdown
Microplastics are tiny plastic pieces
Microplastics are plastic pieces smaller than five millimeters in diameter, formed from the breakdown of larger plastic items.
Over time, these microplastics can break down into even tinier particles called nanoplastics.
The study discovered that chewing gum is a significant source of ingestion of these small plastic particles, highlighting a previously unconsidered source of microplastic exposure.
Health concerns
Nanoplastics could pass through biological tissues
The study also noted that nanoplastics were detected in the saliva of participants who chewed gum for an hour.
Being smaller in size, nanoplastics could even pass through biological tissues, which raises major health concerns.
Microplastics and nanoplastics have been found in different parts of the human body, such as blood, lungs, and even the placenta of pregnant women.
Potential risks
Cause of inflammation, oxidative stress
Scientists are growing more worried about the long-term health effects of microplastics as they can carry embedded toxic chemicals and disrupt biological processes.
Past studies have demonstrated that these pollutants can cause inflammation, oxidative stress, and even hormonal disruption.
The effect of microplastics on human health when consumed through chewing gum remains unknown, but it backs the notion that regular gum consumption could lead to plastic accumulation in one's system.
Alternative options
Alternatives to traditional chewing gum
As awareness about microplastic pollution grows, consumers and industries are increasingly looking for alternatives to conventional chewing gum, typically made with polymers.
The more we learn about microplastics, the more this research serves as a reminder to be mindful of daily habits that could lead to plastic consumption.
Choosing natural alternatives or reducing gum consumption could be crucial steps in limiting exposure to microplastics and protecting long-term health.