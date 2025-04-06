What's the story

A recent study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials has revealed a shocking link between chewing gum and microplastic exposure.

The research found that chewing on a single piece of chewing gum for just one hour can expose you to over 250,000 microplastic particles.

The finding adds another dimension to existing concerns over microplastic pollution and emphasizes the need for natural, biodegradable alternatives to traditional chewing gum.