Steve Jobs's daughter is going to get married in August
What's the story
Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is reportedly in the final stages of planning her wedding to Harry Charles.
The couple is set to tie the knot in August this year at a venue in the Cotswolds, England.
The event is being dubbed as "the society wedding of the year," per the Daily Mail.
Guest list
Will Kamala Harris attend?
The upcoming wedding is expected to feature a star-studded guest list, including Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is a close friend of Eve's mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, is also likely to attend.
The bride-to-be has her high-profile friends, such as Bill Gates's daughters Jennifer Gates and Phoebe Gates.
Eve's older siblings, Reed (33) and Erin (29), are expected to attend the wedding. However, their 47-year-old half-sibling Lisa's attendance remains uncertain.
Family presence
Eve's relationship with Charles
The model has kept her relationship with Charles mostly private, only going public with it during the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where Charles won a gold medal in equestrian.
Before Charles, Eve was in a relationship with musician Harry Hudson and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
In 2023, she made headlines when she deleted her Instagram account amid rumors that Taggart had moved on with Selena Gomez.