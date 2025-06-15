'Modern Family' star Ariel goes undercover to catch child predator
What's the story
Ariel Winter, the actor best known for her role as Modern Family's Alex Dunphy, recently took part in a sting operation to catch a sexual predator.
The 27-year-old Winter posed as a 12-year-old girl and lured the suspect with the help of Safe from Online Sex Abuse (SOSA), a non-profit organization.
The operation was part of their true crime docuseries, SOSA Undercover on YouTube.
Undercover role
Winter confronted a 31-year-old suspect
In a recent episode, Winter donned a blonde wig and used a child-like voice to lure a 31-year-old predator in Oklahoma City.
In a child-like room, she FaceTimed the suspect while authorities monitored the conversation.
The episode shows her eventually confronting him with law enforcement officials.
Speaking to Daily Mail, she said, "It can be scary at times pretending to be 12 and talking to older men."
Personal involvement
Winter connected with the mission
Winter revealed how her own experiences as a child actor helped her feel more connected to the mission.
"Growing up in the entertainment industry, I've been the girl we are trying to save. It's vital to me to help protect young women from the experiences I endured in my own life," she said.
Career highlights
Winter started her career at 6
Winter started her career at the age of six, appearing in commercials and small roles on TV series like Freddie and Listen Up.
She made her film debut in 2005 with Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.
After several episodic roles on TV and cameos, Winter found her breakthrough playing Alex Dunphy on Modern Family from 2009-20.
She recently starred in Star Trek: Lower Decks.