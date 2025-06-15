What's the story

Ariel Winter, the actor best known for her role as Modern Family's Alex Dunphy, recently took part in a sting operation to catch a sexual predator.

The 27-year-old Winter posed as a 12-year-old girl and lured the suspect with the help of Safe from Online Sex Abuse (SOSA), a non-profit organization.

The operation was part of their true crime docuseries, SOSA Undercover on YouTube.