Ana de Armas teases working with Tom Cruise on 'Deeper'
What's the story
Ana de Armas, who stars in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina, spoke to Deadline at the premiere of the film.
She provided some updates on her upcoming project, Deeper with Tom Cruise.
When asked where in the process she and Cruise were while preparing for the supernatural flick, she said, "Training, just training. Getting ready for what's gonna come."
Film insights
'Deeper' is set to be directed by Doug Liman
Deeper is reportedly a supernatural thriller that will follow an astronaut who ends up encountering a terrifying force in an unexplored deep-sea trench.
As per reports, Doug Liman will direct the film, with Christopher McQuarrie attached to the script.
While this will be Liman's first time working with de Armas, he has worked with Cruise on American Made and Edge of Tomorrow.
This will be Liman, Cruise, and de Armas's first experience with the supernatural genre.
Career highlights
de Armas's recent career
de Armas is currently promoting her John Wick spin-off, Ballerina.
In the movie, she plays a ballerina-assassin who trains in the assassin traditions to avenge her father's death.
The film features an ensemble cast including Gabriel Byrne, Anjelica Huston, Norman Reedus, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves.
de Armas said that this film taught her the importance of "looking for truth, answers... To keep pushing until you find your truth, no matter what."