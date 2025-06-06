What's the story

The first-look teaser of The Seven Dogs, a Saudi Arabian action-comedy featuring Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, has been unveiled.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film follows an Interpol officer's alliance with a criminal to dismantle a global drug syndicate.

The movie is slated for a late 2025 theatrical release.