Watch: Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt in Saudi film 'The Seven Dogs'
What's the story
The first-look teaser of The Seven Dogs, a Saudi Arabian action-comedy featuring Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, has been unveiled.
Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film follows an Interpol officer's alliance with a criminal to dismantle a global drug syndicate.
The movie is slated for a late 2025 theatrical release.
Character speculation
Khan, Dutt were seen in blink-and-you-miss-it glimpses
While the teaser doesn't reveal much about Khan and Dutt's characters, their presence hints at significant roles in this action-packed film.
Khan is seen in a white suit while Dutt appears menacingly with a revolver.
Leaked images from the sets showed Khan in a khaki uniform riding an auto-rickshaw, suggesting some of his scenes are set in Mumbai.
Production details
'The Seven Dogs' marks major Saudi production
Initially rumored to be Khan's Hollywood debut, The Seven Dogs has been confirmed as a major Saudi production with a reported budget of over $40 million.
The film also stars Arab cinema powerhouses Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, who reunite after their blockbuster Kira & El Gin.
Set against a global crime backdrop, the film reportedly follows Interpol officer Khalid Al-Azzazi (played by Ezz), who captures Ghali Abu Dawood (Aziz), a senior member of the notorious 7 Dogs syndicate.
Filming location
Filmed at Big Time Al-Hosn Studios in Riyadh
The Seven Dogs will be the first production filmed at Big Time Al-Hosn Studios in Riyadh. The studio will double for global cities, including Mumbai and Shanghai.
It has been backed by producers behind The Gentlemen.
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in late 2025.