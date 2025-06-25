Food allergies: Myth v/s facts

Food allergies are often misconstrued, paving way for myths that can lead to unnecessary fear or complacency. Knowing the actual dangers and misconceptions is paramount for those suffering from them. In this article, we delve into common myths about food allergies, and learn what's true and what's not. Clearing these misconceptions could help you manage your health better, and decide your dietary choices.

Reaction types Myth: All food reactions are allergies Not all adverse reactions to food are because of allergies. Some could be intolerances or sensitivities, which do not involve the immune system like true allergies do. For example, lactose intolerance is a result of a lack of the enzyme lactase, not an immune response. The distinction between an allergy and the rest is essential to get proper diagnosis and treatment.

Trace dangers Myth: Small amounts are safe for allergic individuals Even trace amounts of an allergen can trigger severe reactions in some individuals with food allergies. Unlike intolerances where small quantities might be tolerated without symptoms, allergic reactions can occur with minimal exposure. It is essential for those with known food allergies to avoid even tiny amounts of allergens to prevent potentially life-threatening situations.

Age factor Myth: Children outgrow all food allergies While some kids may outgrow certain food allergies, such as milk or soy, with age, others, such as peanut or tree nut allergies, often continue into adulthood. The chances of outgrowing an allergy vary based on factors like the type of allergen and health condition. Regular check-ups are needed to determine if your child has outgrew a particular allergy.

Emergency measures Myth: Antihistamines can stop severe reactions Antihistamines can ease mild symptoms but fail to halt severe allergic reactions, like anaphylaxis. In severe reactions, it's critical to administer epinephrine immediately, followed by urgent medical care. Sole reliance on antihistamines during a serious episode can dangerously delay the right treatment and elevate the risk of complications.