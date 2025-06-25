Top national parks in Sweden: A list 

With its sprawling landscapes and untouched natural beauty, Sweden is a paradise for nature lovers. The national parks of the country give a sneak peek into pristine lands that have remained untouched. These parks make for unique routes to explore, each with its own charm and beauty. From dense forests to pristine lakes, these routes welcome visitors to the calm and beauty of Sweden.

Route 1 Abisko National Park: A northern gem Abisko National Park, located in far north of Sweden, is famous for its breathtaking landscapes. The park is littered with trails winding through lush valleys and by crystal-clear rivers. You can take in panoramic views of surrounding mountains, particularly from the Kungsleden trail, one of Sweden's most popular hiking routes. This park also makes for a great spot to see Northern Lights in winter months.

Route 2 Sarek National Park: Wilderness adventure Often dubbed as Europe's last true wilderness area, Sarek National Park is characterized by rugged terrain with high peaks, deep valleys, and plenty of glaciers. Since the park has no marked trails or accommodations, it's an ideal spot for experienced hikers seeking solitude and adventure. You may spot reindeer herds or even catch a glimpse of elusive predators like lynxes or wolverines.

Route 3 Fulufjallet National Park: Home to Old Tjikko Fulufjallet National Park is famous for being home to Old Tjikko, the world's oldest tree (over 9,500 years old). The park features wide plateaus and cascading waterfalls, like Njupeskar Falls—the highest waterfall in Sweden at approximately 93 meters tall. Hiking here lets you discover different ecosystems, from alpine tundra to dense forests.