Top natural retreats to visit in Moldova
If you are a nature lover, Moldova is the perfect hidden green escape for you.
The small country, which lies between Romania and Ukraine, is home to a number of hidden green escapes.
From rolling hills to lush forests, Moldova's diverse landscapes make for an array of natural retreats that are often neglected by travelers.
Codrii Reserve
Codrii Forest Reserve: A natural haven
Codrii Forest Reserve is one of Moldova's oldest protected areas, spanning over 5% of the country's forested land.
The reserve is home to over 1,000 species of plants as well as several wildlife species.
The reserve offers hiking trails through the dense woodlands to discover rare flora and fauna along the way.
It also has educational centers to learn about conservation efforts in the region.
Orheiul Vechi
Orheiul Vechi: A historical landscape
Not just a historical site, Orheiul Vechi is also a breathtaking natural landscape.
Located along the Raut River, this region boasts of dramatic limestone cliffs, and ancient cave monasteries carved into rock faces.
The countryside surrounding it offers picturesque views perfect for hiking or a picnic while exploring Moldova's cultural heritage amid nature.
Saharna Monastery
Saharna Monastery: Tranquility amidst nature
Nestled near the village of Saharna, the complex is surrounded by rolling hills and lush greenery.
The area is famous for its peaceful atmosphere and scenic beauty, with waterfalls cascading down rocky slopes in the vicinity.
Visitors can either explore walking paths around the grounds or participate in the retreats conducted by resident monks.
Padurea Domneasca
Padurea Domneasca: A wildlife sanctuary
Padurea Domneasca (which translates to Royal Forest in English) is one of Moldova's largest wildlife sanctuaries.
Spreading over 6,000-hectares along Prut River banks near Glodeni town center, this sanctuary features diverse ecosystems including wetlands, meadows, and forests, which serve as habitat for birds like herons, storks, and eagles.
Visitors can spot these birds up close through designated observation points in the parkland areas.