Top walking trails in the Cotswolds: A list 

What's the story

The Cotswolds, famous for its breathtaking landscapes and delightful villages, has some of the most beautiful walking paths to enjoy solitude and peace.

If you are looking for a quiet spot away from the busy tourist attractions, these off-beat trails are an ideal hideout.

With rolling hills, lush greenery, and peaceful surroundings, these paths are perfect for solitude lovers who want to get in touch with nature's purest form.