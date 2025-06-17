Coastal trekking 101: 5 routes worth exploring
Coastal trekking is one of the best ways to discover the natural beauty of shorelines, the adventure of hiking combined with awe-inspiring views of the ocean.
These trails let you traverse through a range of landscapes, from rocky cliffs to sandy shores.
Be it an expert trekker or a novice seeking thrill, coastal trails offer something for all.
Here are five immersive coastal trekking routes worth exploring.
Pacific Trail
The Pacific Coast Trail adventure
The Pacific Coast Trail is famous for its beautiful views and ecosystems. The 2,650-mile trail from Mexico to Canada allows trekkers to witness everything from a desert to a forest.
However, as the entire trail is a huge commitment, it can be explored in parts if you're short on time.
As the trail runs along the coast, you're often treated to stunning ocean views.
South West Path
Exploring the South West Coast Path
The South West Coast Path in England is 630 miles long and it goes through some of the most dramatic coastline of the country.
The path takes you through charming villages, historic sites, and gives you panoramic sea views.
Catering to both seasoned hikers and casual walkers, the terrain varies from cliffs to beaches.
The path is well-marked making it easy to navigate even for first-time visitors.
Abel Tasman Track
Discovering New Zealand's Abel Tasman track
New Zealand's Abel Tasman Track is known for its golden beaches and crystal-clear waters.
The 37-mile track can be completed in three to five days and features walking and kayaking segments.
The track meanders through native bushland, with frequent access points leading down to secluded bays ideal for swimming or picnicking.
Rota Vicentina
Journey along Portugal's Rota Vicentina
Rota Vicentina in Portugal comprises two major routes- the Historical Way and Fishermen's Trail.
Together, they span more than 280 miles along Portugal's southwestern coastlines, with rugged cliffsides dotted with sandy coves perfect for rest stops as you trek across this gorgeous region called Alentejo and Algarve regions respectively.
Kumano Kodo
Trekking Japan's Kumano Kodo pilgrimage routes
Japan's Kumano Kodo pilgrimage routes not only provide trekkers with a picturesque experience but also an opportunity to delve into ancient heritage.
These paths are centuries old, traversed by emperors in search of spiritual fulfillment in nature's beauty.
Located within Wakayama Prefecture, where lush forests collide with calm coastlines, they offer tranquil escapes.
Far from the urban life chaos common elsewhere across Japan today, aren't they?