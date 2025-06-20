Europe's best street art: 5 must-see spots
What's the story
Europe is known for its vibrant street art scene, with colorful murals decorating the walls of several cities.
The artworks often narrate tales of local culture, history, and social issues.
Exploring the murals can give a unique insight into the city and its people.
Here, we take you through some of the hidden gems across Europe worth discovering for anyone interested in art and culture.
Lisbon murals
Lisbon's vibrant street art scene
Lisbon is also famous for its vibrant street art scene, with areas such as Bairro Alto and Alfama displaying a range of colorful murals.
Muralists from across the globe have transformed the city into an open-air gallery, making it a must-visit for mural lovers.
The hilly streets of the city serve as the perfect canvas for these murals, often reflecting Portugal's rich maritime history and contemporary social issues.
Berlin murals
Berlin's urban canvas
Berlin has been known to be a canvas of creativity, with its streets painted by artists from all walks of life.
East Side Gallery, the most popular of them all, has the most famous murals on the remains of the Berlin Wall.
Apart from the famed spot, other areas like Kreuzberg and Friedrichshain are adorned with colorful pieces that reflect the city's varied culture.
Barcelona murals
Barcelona's artistic corners
Barcelona's eclectic street art has a lot to say about the city's artistic heritage as well as modern-day influences.
In neighborhoods like El Raval and Poblenou, one can spot some striking murals combining traditional Catalan motifs with contemporary styles.
Often, the works touch upon themes like identity and community, giving a glimpse of Barcelona's evolving cultural narrative.
Paris murals
Paris' hidden art spots
While Paris is known for its classical art museums, it also boasts a thriving street art scene.
Neighborhoods like Belleville and Montmartre are home to numerous hidden murals that showcase both local talent and international artists' work.
These pieces often explore themes related to urban life in Paris, while adding bursts of color to the city's historic architecture.
London murals
London's diverse street art landscape
London has an extensive range of street art across various districts, including Shoreditch and Camden Town.
The city's multicultural environment is reflected in its array of murals.
From pop culture references to political commentary, these cover it all without being overtly political themselves (like we mentioned earlier in this article template guidelines).
Exploring these areas lets you not only see incredible artwork but also understand different perspectives within London's vibrant community.