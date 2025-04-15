Setback for Siddaramaiah; court orders further investigation in MUDA case
What's the story
A special court in Bengaluru has postponed its order on the Lokayukta's closure report in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed this 'B Report,' which had absolved Siddaramaiah of any misconduct.
Both the ED and complainant Snehamaayi Krishna have demanded a deeper probe into the allegations against others involved.
Investigation directive
Court requires comprehensive report before final decision
Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat said a conclusive decision on the 'B Report' would be taken only after the Lokayukta police completes its investigation and files a detailed report.
The court has allowed the Lokayukta police to continue its probe and has posted the next hearing on May 7.
The Mysuru division of the Lokayukta police had earlier submitted an initial report after an inquiry into allegations against Siddaramaiah and three others.
Broader probe
Court expands scope of investigation beyond 4 individuals
The court has asked the Lokayukta police to expand their investigation beyond these four individuals.
The case relates to alleged irregularities in the allotment of residential sites by MUDA, accusing CM Siddaramaiah of misusing his official position.
The allotments were allegedly made in violation of established norms and procedures, potentially benefiting select individuals, including members of Siddaramaiah's family.
Investigation initiation
Activist's complaint sparked investigation into land allotment irregularities
The Lokayukta's probe was triggered after activist Snehamaayi Krishna filed a complaint against these alleged irregularities.
The 'B Report' said there was too little material to take up prosecution.
But both the ED and Krishna have challenged it, saying important aspects of the case were overlooked or not investigated thoroughly by the Lokayukta police.