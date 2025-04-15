What's the story

A special court in Bengaluru has postponed its order on the Lokayukta's closure report in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed this 'B Report,' which had absolved Siddaramaiah of any misconduct.

Both the ED and complainant Snehamaayi Krishna have demanded a deeper probe into the allegations against others involved.