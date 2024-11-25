Summarize Simplifying... In short Karti Chidambaram, an Indian politician, has expressed his faith in the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), stating he won't question their efficacy without scientific proof of manipulation.

By Snehil Singh 07:05 pm Nov 25, 202407:05 pm

What's the story Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has put his faith in the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), despite allegations of manipulation in the Maharashtra assembly elections. "I have been participating in elections using EVMs since 2004. I have personally had no bad experience," he said. His remarks came after Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, including Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and Mahayuti alliance of tampering with EVMs.

Evidence demand

Chidambaram calls for scientific evidence of EVM tampering

Chidambaram said he won't change his stand on EVMs unless there is scientific proof of manipulation. "If others have any kind of doubt about the efficacy of EVMs, it is really for them to say. But I personally have no doubt about the robustness...of EVMs," he added. He also noted political parties have both won and lost elections on these machines, indicating their neutrality.

Result controversy

MVA leaders and others question Maharashtra election results

After the election results were announced on November 23, many MVA leaders including Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the results. Raut said, "We don't accept this as people's mandate; something is fishy in election results." Actress Swara Bhasker also raised an alarm over EVMs after her husband's defeat in the polls. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged BJP's victory was due to manipulating Targeted Polling Booths through EVMs.

Evidence call

NCP MP Supriya Sule calls for evidence, plans discussions

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has demanded evidence to back these claims and said she will hold discussions with the Congress. "We need some evidence for all this. We are working on it; we will do it," she said. Separately, Chidambaram also called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani allegations, saying Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was reluctant to permit an adjournment motion on the matter.