Summarize Simplifying... In short Saoirse Ronan's personal experiences with alcoholism influenced her portrayal in 'The Outrun', a film where she also made her production debut.

She used her past to understand her character, Rona, and found the dual role of actor and producer liberating, allowing her to apply her years of experience in the industry.

Despite the film, Ronan admits her journey with alcoholism is ongoing, highlighting the complexity of the issue.

Saoirse Ronan stars in 'The Outrun'

Why Saoirse Ronan chose 'The Outrun' for production debut

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Nov 18, 202412:30 am

What's the story Acclaimed Hollywood actor Saoirse Ronan has revealed that her involvement in The Outrun—a film adaptation of Amy Liptrot's autobiographical book—allowed her to confront and understand alcoholism, a subject she had long wanted to explore. Ronan was so moved by the story that also decided to make her debut as a producer with it. In a conversation with Deadline, she described alcoholism as "the monster in the corner" that she hadn't dealt with for a long time.

Character inspiration

Ronan's personal experience with alcoholism influenced her role

Ronan revealed that her own experiences with alcoholism affected her portrayal of the character in The Outrun. She said, "It caused me a lot of pain and resentment and confusion in the way that it does for a loved one of an addict, in particular an alcoholic because so much of it happens in quite an intimate space." "So I had been on the receiving end of that and could see how it can really destroy lives."

Ongoing journey

Ronan's journey of understanding alcoholism through 'The Outrun'

Ronan stressed that her participation in The Outrun didn't immediately address her complicated feelings about alcoholism. She said, "The time I finally decided to explore it more and take an interest in understanding it was when I felt very loved and supported in my personal life." "I'd be lying if I said I came away from this experience being all forgiving and everything is fine. It's not. It's an ongoing journey."

Artistic liberty

Ronan's creative freedom and improvisation in 'The Outrun'

In The Outrun, Ronan's character was renamed Rona, a decision she and director Nora Fingscheidt made to allow for more creative freedom. The change also made it easier to improvise while filming, which Ronan found liberating. She said, "Something about having the camera there and me being on my own gives me this freedom to go wherever I want to go."

Dual responsibility

Ronan's dual role as actor and producer in 'The Outrun'

Beyond acting, Ronan also took on the role of a producer on The Outrun. She found this dual responsibility enabled her to elevate her work. "To be able to use the experience that I've gained over so many years, to have watched directors who know how to deal with a crew and don't know how to deal with a crew and implement what I know was a wonderful experience," she expressed. The film also stars Saskia Reeves and Stephen Dillane.