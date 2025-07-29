Amid Colbert's cancellation, Seth Meyers worries about 'Late Night' format
What's the story
Television host Seth Meyers recently opened up about his future in the late-night talk show scene, saying that he fears his show, Late Night With Seth Meyers, might not survive. He expressed these concerns during an episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. "I do [fear]. I mean, only because it is such a time we're living in... There is this weird thing that I feel like I shifted from fearing that I wouldn't be good enough."
Industry concerns
'Might not support evening talk shows in the future'
Meyers further added, "And now my fear is weirdly more outside of my control." He also shared his worries about the entire TV "ecosystem" possibly not supporting evening talk shows in the future. Despite these concerns, he emphasized that he focuses on his work and trusts his team to have his back.
Work focus
'Focus on what you're good at'
Meyers said, "That's the only part they're paying you to do. It's the only part you're good at." "All the other problems, we have people that are as good at that as you are at the thing you do — and don't mess around with it." He also shared his worries about his mental health if Late Night were to be canceled.
Mental health concerns
Meyers more worried about mental health than financial stability
When asked about his financial stability if Late Night was canceled, Meyers said he was more worried about his mental well-being. "I would worry about myself, like, mental health-wise," he said. He also spoke about diversifying his skill set to prepare for such a situation. "Certainly, financially, I could have been fine just doing the show for the last 11 years."
Career reflection
Reflecting on his 11 years with 'Late Night'
Meyers also reflected on his 11-year career with Late Night. He said, "Whatever time we're living in now, I've had lower points in the body of the show." "Early on in the show, we had some NBC executives actually say to us, 'We're very worried about how the show's gonna go.'" Despite this, he remains confident that his work matters and that people know him for it.
Industry impact
Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' gets canceled
The late-night industry was shaken by CBS's sudden decision to cancel Stephen Colbert's The Late Show. Although the network called it a "financial decision," some speculate it was a move to please a President Donald Trump-controlled permit amid Paramount, CBS's parent company, and Skydance's merger. After the news broke, Meyers paid tribute to Colbert on Instagram, saying he would miss seeing him on TV every night but was excited he could no longer use the excuse of being "too busy."