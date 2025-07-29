Amid Colbert's cancellation, Seth Meyers worries about 'Late Night' format 

Television host Seth Meyers recently opened up about his future in the late-night talk show scene, saying that he fears his show, Late Night With Seth Meyers, might not survive. He expressed these concerns during an episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. "I do [fear]. I mean, only because it is such a time we're living in... There is this weird thing that I feel like I shifted from fearing that I wouldn't be good enough."

Industry concerns 'Might not support evening talk shows in the future' Meyers further added, "And now my fear is weirdly more outside of my control." He also shared his worries about the entire TV "ecosystem" possibly not supporting evening talk shows in the future. Despite these concerns, he emphasized that he focuses on his work and trusts his team to have his back.

Work focus 'Focus on what you're good at' Meyers said, "That's the only part they're paying you to do. It's the only part you're good at." "All the other problems, we have people that are as good at that as you are at the thing you do — and don't mess around with it." He also shared his worries about his mental health if Late Night were to be canceled.

Mental health concerns Meyers more worried about mental health than financial stability When asked about his financial stability if Late Night was canceled, Meyers said he was more worried about his mental well-being. "I would worry about myself, like, mental health-wise," he said. He also spoke about diversifying his skill set to prepare for such a situation. "Certainly, financially, I could have been fine just doing the show for the last 11 years."

Career reflection Reflecting on his 11 years with 'Late Night' Meyers also reflected on his 11-year career with Late Night. He said, "Whatever time we're living in now, I've had lower points in the body of the show." "Early on in the show, we had some NBC executives actually say to us, 'We're very worried about how the show's gonna go.'" Despite this, he remains confident that his work matters and that people know him for it.