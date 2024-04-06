Next Article

'Quantum Leap' meets its end after two seasons at NBC

By Tanvi Gupta 10:36 am Apr 06, 202410:36 am

What's the story NBC has officially announced that it won't be moving forward with the rebooted sci-fi series Quantum Leap following the conclusion of its second season in February 2024. Despite receiving an early renewal during its debut season in December 2022, the future of this Universal Television product always remained uncertain. The decision marks another short-lived venture for the network, leaving fans disappointed with just two seasons.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Developed by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, the rebooted Quantum Leap acts as a sequel to the original NBC series that aired from 1989-1993. The plot revolves around a new team entrusted with reactivating the "Quantum Leap project," 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett vanished into the Quantum Leap accelerator. The team aims to unravel the mysteries surrounding the machine and its creator.

Production team

Cast and crew behind the 'Quantum Leap' reboot

The cast of the rebooted show featured Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song, supported by Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee. The series was co-run by Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris, who also served as executive producers alongside Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, and Alex Berger, as well as Lilien and Wynbrandt. The first season premiered on September 19, 2022.

Ambiguous future

The uncertainty was looming large since February

In a February interview, Universal TV President Erin Underhill addressed the ambiguous future of Quantum Leap. She acknowledged that "the way that they wrapped that up is it could be a satisfying ending but they also could continue on," highlighting the potential for both closure and further exploration. Separately, NBC has already renewed five of the six film producer Dick Wolf series and the freshman drama Found & Irrational.

Showrunners' insight

Showrunners reflected on 'Quantum Leap' S02 finale

In a February interview with Deadline, co-showrunners Gero and Georgaris revealed that the Season 2 finale was not planned as a series conclusion. Georgaris stated: "When we got the early renewal for Season 2, we knew we were not going to end it on a cliffhanger." "We were going to end it on the first scene from S03, and we're going to end it with the two characters together, but in a way that you never expected."

Uncertain fate

'I think every showrunner is living a bubble existence...'

Georgaris also weighed in on the uncertain fate of Quantum Leap, acknowledging the shifting landscape of television viewership. He stated, "The new reality we're all getting used to is, it's not just about one rating anymore. It's not just about one number. There are multiple platforms." Further, he added, "I think every showrunner and every show creator is living a bubble existence, for the most part. That just comes with it. And that's fine."