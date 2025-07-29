How fraudsters 'digitally arrested' a woman doctor and stole ₹19cr

A shocking incident of cyber fraud has come to light in Gandhinagar, where a senior woman doctor fell victim to a sophisticated "digital arrest" scam, losing a staggering ₹19 crore in about three months. During this period, fraudsters impersonated officials from the Department of Telecommunications, law enforcement, and prosecution authorities. The incident began on March 15, when she received calls and messages alleging illegal activity linked to her mobile phone. The scammers claimed she would face charges under FEMA and PMLA.

Modus operandi Woman was forced to liquidate assets Over the course of 103 days, the doctor endured endless psychological coercion. Fraudsters staged video calls, demanded her live location updates, and even insisted she prove her presence during family events like her nephew's wedding. By mid‑June, she had transferred approximately ₹19.24 crore across 35 different bank accounts, as well as sold fixed deposits, jewelry, and property. The fraudsters promised that her money would be "frozen temporarily" and later returned once the investigation concluded. However, the funds vanished instead.

Arrest made Businessman arrested for allowing fraudsters to use his account The victim's finally recognized the extent of the fraud and lodged a complaint with the CID Cyber Crime Cell on July 16. Investigators tracked the financial trail and identified a 30-year-old man from Surat, Lalji Baldaniya, whose bank account held ₹1 crore linked to the scam. Now in custody, Baldaniya told police he had met the fraudsters in Noida and permitted them to use his account for money transfers. Authorities are now investigating a wider network of collaborators and beneficiaries.