Joe Root can accomplish these milestones in Oval Test
What's the story
Joe Root is on the verge of a major milestone in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The former England captain, who has scored two centuries against India in the ongoing series, is just 54 runs away from becoming the first player to score 6,000 runs in the WTC. Root can accomplish the milestone in the fifth and final game of the series, which will get underway at The Oval on Thursday.
Milestone
Root has been sensational in WTC
Root has been a run machine in the ongoing WTC, amassing a whopping 5,946 runs from 68 games at 52.61. No other batter has even managed 4,300 runs in the competition. He is also the only player with more than 15 hundreds in this league, having accomplished the milestone 20 times. The tally includes 22 fifties as well.
DYK
Root set to equal Bradman's record
The 150 in Manchester saw Root become the batter with the most tons against an opponent in home Tests (9). Root's current tally of 1,977 runs at 73.22 against India in home Tests is also the most for any batter. He needs just 23 runs to become the second batter to complete 2,000 Test runs against a team at home. Root would join Australia's Donald Bradman, who owns 2,354 runs at home vs England.
Information
Root has been sensational in this series
With 403 runs at 67.17, Root is England's second-leading run-getter in the ongoing series. He scored a hundred apiece in the last two Tests. Notably, England are 2-1 up in the series, and they just need to avoid a defeat at The Oval to seal the series win.
Career stats
Can Root go past Sachin?
Coming to his illustrious Test career, Root has scored 13,409 runs in 157 matches at 51.17 (100s: 38, 50s: 66). He is still a long way from Tendulkar's record of 15,921 runs in 200 matches. During the fourth Test in Manchester, Root went past the run tallies of Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-getter in Tests. The game saw Root shatter many records during his 150-run stay.