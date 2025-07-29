Siddaramaiah meets MLAs to discuss ₹50cr development grants; Shivakumar absent

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday held a meeting with Congress MLAs at Vidhana Soudha to discuss the allocation of ₹50 crore development grants. However, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was notably absent from the meeting, fueling more speculation about the deepening rift between the two senior Congress leaders. The grants were announced after discussions between Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and party MLAs.

Leadership rift MLAs on edge over 'sidelining' of Shivakumar Despite the high command's advice to involve all legislators, especially those unhappy with fund distribution and regional disparities, Siddaramaiah went ahead without Shivakumar. This has left MLAs on edge. Home Minister G Parameshwara defended the decision, saying similar meetings were held in past tenures too. He added that "the chief minister will meet and speak with MLAs district-wise," stressing this isn't a new practice.

Unresolved issues Parameshwara's statement questioned Parameshwara also said, "The deputy chief minister is unwell, or he might have come," but this statement was questioned as Shivakumar had a departmental meeting scheduled. This isn't the first time Shivakumar has been sidelined by Siddaramaiah. Earlier this year, during budget meetings, Siddaramaiah chaired sessions with political secretaries without including Shivakumar.