Why Karnataka and Andhra are feuding over Defense manufacturer HAL
What's the story
The Karnataka government has dismissed reports of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) shifting its production units to Andhra Pradesh after the latter's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposed expanding HAL operations in his state.
Naidu had suggested setting up a new greenfield facility for future manufacturing capacity of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and other indigenous platforms during meetings with Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.
Firm stance
Karnataka government refutes claims of HAL's relocation
During his meeting with Singh, Naidu reportedly offered 10,000 acres of land in Lepakshi, 70 kilometers from the Andhra-Karnataka border, for any future HAL development ambitions.
Naidu's office, however, clarified that they have not suggested shifting any existing facility.
Nonetheless, the suggestion from Naidu has elicited a sharp response from Karnataka's leadership.
Karnataka Minister MB Patil rejected any possibility of shifting HAL's existing facilities, saying, "No Chief Minister has the authority to relocate HAL's existing facilities....Operations in Bengaluru will continue."
Rebuke
HAL set up in Bengaluru by Nehru: Shivakumar
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also reiterated this position, saying he doesn't believe it can be done.
Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized that his government would protect HAL and its infrastructure at all costs.
He said HAL was set up in Bengaluru by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru due to the availability of technical manpower and that Andhra is free to set up anything new in the state, but "our government will do whatever it takes to protect our state's assets."
Project approval
Defence Minister approves execution model for AMCA project
On the same day Karnataka ministers spoke out against the proposed expansion, Defense Minister Singh approved the execution model for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.
This timing has further heightened concerns in Karnataka over potential relocation of HAL's aerospace infrastructure.
The project is currently based in Bengaluru and managed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) along with HAL.
HAL
HAL is already gearing up to increase Tejas production
HAL is already gearing up to increase Tejas production to meet Indian Air Force requirements, including a recent order of ₹6,500 crore for 83 LCA Mk1A variants.
The updated Tejas Mk1A model features cutting-edge technologies such as an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile capability, an Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite, and Air-to-Air Refueling (AAR).
This is the first "Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured)" category acquisition of combat aircraft.