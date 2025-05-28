During his meeting with Singh, Naidu reportedly offered 10,000 acres of land in Lepakshi, 70 kilometers from the Andhra-Karnataka border, for any future HAL development ambitions.

Naidu's office, however, clarified that they have not suggested shifting any existing facility.

Nonetheless, the suggestion from Naidu has elicited a sharp response from Karnataka's leadership.

Karnataka Minister MB Patil rejected any possibility of shifting HAL's existing facilities, saying, "No Chief Minister has the authority to relocate HAL's existing facilities....Operations in Bengaluru will continue."