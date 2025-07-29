Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner declares 'MAYDAY' after takeoff in Washington 

A United Airlines flight, UA108, was forced to return to Washington Dulles Airport shortly after takeoff on July 25. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was headed for Munich when its left engine malfunctioned at an altitude of 5,000 feet. The pilots declared a "MAYDAY" emergency and worked closely with air traffic controllers (ATC) for a safe landing back at the airport, per reports.

Emergency procedures Aircraft flew in a holding pattern to dump fuel To safely dump fuel before landing, the aircraft flew in a holding pattern northwest of Washington. The pilots requested to maintain an altitude of 6,000 feet for weight management and ATC provided directions to keep the plane clear of other flights. The pilot told ATC they would "climb six and adjust fuel" for emergency procedures.

Landing coordination ATC guided the aircraft for safe landing The ATC guided the aircraft to fly 020 degrees and the pilot informed ATC when fuel dumping was complete. ATC then inquired which way the plane could turn the most readily. The pilot stated that right turns were preferable, so ATC confirmed that they would keep the plane on its current course and begin directing it toward the runway in about two-and-a-half minutes. After dumping fuel, the pilots requested permission for an Instrument Landing System approach on Runway 19 Center.