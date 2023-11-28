Ferrari hypercar's prototype spotted in Germany: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Nov 28, 202312:05 am

The upcoming hypercar will be the latest member in Ferrari's Special Series

Spy shots of Ferrari's upcoming hypercar, known as the "F250" have surfaced, showing the vehicle cruising through Germany. Despite its bulky camouflage and temporary components, the car's aggressive aerodynamics are evident, including a massive rear wing, huge air intakes, and large side vents. The Ferrari logo can be seen on the brake calipers, while the prototype also features quad taillights from the SF90 and a pair of fake round exhaust tips.

Ferrari might use a V6 engine for F250

The F250's design includes butterfly doors, as seen through the roof cutouts. Although the large rear wing may obstruct rear visibility, cameras are expected to address this issue. Speculation suggests that the LaFerrari successor will be a hybrid, as indicated by a yellow triangle sticker with a black lightning symbol. There are also rumors that Ferrari may replace the V12 engine with a V6 for its flagship model.

Ferrari is planning 599 coupes and 199 convertible units

Ferrari plans to unveil the F250 in 2024, with a production run of 599 coupes and 199 convertibles. A more aggressive XX variant, limited to 30 units, is also anticipated. It's likely that the entire production run has already been reserved, given Ferrari's typical approach. As fans eagerly await the official reveal, the spy shots from motor1 provide a thrilling preview of what's to come in Ferrari's hypercar lineup.

The hypercar is set to debut in 2024

The F250 prototype offers a glimpse into Ferrari's future hypercar offerings. With its striking aerodynamics and potential hybrid powertrain, this vehicle is sure to make waves in the automotive world. All eyes are now on its official unveiling in 2024.